WASHINGTON U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported fewer undocumented immigrants in fiscal year 2014, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday in a report that also showed a decline in the number coming from Mexico.

In its year-end report, the department said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a primary agency for border security, deported 315,943 people, down from 368,644 the previous year.

The report showed a 68 percent increase in undocumented immigrants from countries other than Mexico, primarily from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, with the number of Mexicans down 14 percent from 2013. A spike during the summer in the number of unaccompanied children trying to cross the U.S. southwestern border was one of the factors responsible for the increase.

Eight-five percent of those deported from the U.S. interior had criminal records, the report said, compared with 67 percent in 2011.

The federal fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

