WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday asked an appeals court to stay a judge's ruling that blocked President Barack Obama's recent immigration actions.

The Justice Department filed a motion asking for a stay with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Obama administration will defend expanding a program that defers deportation for certain immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, Justice said in a court filing.

