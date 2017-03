AUSTIN Texas Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Monday he would deploy up to 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to the state's border with Mexico to boost the state's security effort against illegal immigration.

Perry, who had called on U.S. President Barack Obama to send the National Guard to the border, told a news conference he made the move because "the price of inaction is too high for Texas to pay."

