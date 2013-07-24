Diana Mendez (R), 39 and Ana Hernandez, 11, shelter from the sun at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday that he expects Congress will pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill that President Barack Obama will sign into law.

While Republicans in the House of Representatives have balked at key provisions of a sweeping reform law passed by the Senate, Carney said he believes "enough pressure will be brought to bear on House Republicans that they will act, and we will see comprehensive immigration reform arrive on the president's desk so that he can sign it."

Appearing on CNN, Carney said the Republican-led House will be pressed to act "because there's a coalition ... of business leaders, of labor leaders, of church, faith leaders, of law enforcement leaders who say we need to do this for our economy and for our middle class."

The Senate has passed a sweeping, bipartisan immigration bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. Republican opponents have called the measure an "amnesty" that would reward lawbreakers and attract more illegal immigrants.

