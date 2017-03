WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's actions to give relief from deportation to certain undocumented immigrants were "squarely within the bounds of his authority," White House spokesman Brandi Hoffine said on Tuesday after a court ruled against the White House.

"Today, two judges of the Fifth Circuit chose to misinterpret the facts and the law in denying the government's request for a stay," Hoffine said in a statement.

"As the powerful dissent from Judge Higginson recognizes, President Obama's immigration executive actions are fully consistent with the law," she said.

