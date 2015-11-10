WASHINGTON The Obama administration believes strongly in the legal power of its executive actions on immigration reforms, despite an appeals court decision that blocked their implementation, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We continue to believe strongly in the legal power of the arguments we've been making for nearly a year now about the importance of giving our law enforcement officials the discretion to implement our immigration laws in a way that focuses on those who pose a genuine threat to our national security or to our communities," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)