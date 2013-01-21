A military band conductor rehearses the Stars and Stripes on the eve of ceremonies marking the second inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama will hold his public inauguration ceremony on Monday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a parade to the White House.

Here is a guide to the main inauguration events. All times are Eastern Time.

9.a.m.

Former presidents, House of Representatives members, senators, governors and Cabinet designees begin to arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the public, ceremonial inauguration of President Obama and Vice President Biden.

9:30 a.m.

Fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York performs

10 a.m.

U.S. Marine Band performs

11:14 a.m.

First lady Michelle Obama takes her seat

11:18 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden takes his seat

11:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama takes his seat

11:35 a.m.

Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain civil-rights leader Medgar Evers, gives the invocation

11:38 a.m.

The Brooklyn (New York) Tabernacle Choir sings "The Battle Hymn of the Republic"

11:46 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the vice presidential oath of office to Vice President Biden

11:50 a.m.

Singer James Taylor performs "America the Beautiful"

11:55 a.m.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to President Obama

11:56 a.m.

Trumpets perform "Ruffles and Flourishes" and the U.S. Marine Band performs "Hail to the Chief," followed by a 21-gun salute

12 p.m.

Obama delivers the inaugural address

12:21 p.m.

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)"

12:26 p.m.

Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco reads a poem

12:30 p.m.

Benediction is delivered by the Rev. Luis Leon

12:34 p.m.

Singer Beyonce sings the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner"

12:39 p.m.

President Obama signs official documents. The Obamas then attend the inauguration luncheon at the Capitol with the Bidens

2:32 p.m.

Review of the troops

2:36 p.m.

The Obamas and Bidens begin the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House

6 p.m.

Commander-in-chief's inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Center with military personnel and their spouses. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

6:30 p.m.

Official Inaugural Ball, at the Washington Convention Center. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

10:30

National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden

(Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)