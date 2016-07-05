A boy wears decorations as he rides his bicycle through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Samar Alkalmchy of Iraq gets a hug from her nephew Yousif after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016, the United States' Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man waves an American flag as he drives an antique car through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kaltouma Jamali of Morocco (L) takes the Oath of Allegiance as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016, the United States' Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the choir perform during a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016, the United States' Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New United States citizens congratulate one another after a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016, the United States' Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Boroff speaks at a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016, the United States' Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man plays a horn as he rides a float through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A NYPD officer stands guard at Times Square before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A new U.S. citizen listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

The eldest in attendance, Vang Meuy Saeyang, 91, of Laos, listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

NYPD officers check bags at the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Members of an honor guard are pictured during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

A new U.S. citizen reacts to calls for diversity inclusion by a speaker during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle (R), accompanied by youth performers, congratulates new U.S. citizens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

A man holds his daughter after taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

People arrive to the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces join other new U.S. citizens in taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

U.S. President Barack Obama and Janelle Monae (R) sing 'Happy Birthday' to Obama's daughter Malia during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks next to Janelle Monae (R) during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks between Janelle Monae (R) and Kendrick Lamar during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A group of helicopters fly over the Brooklyn Bridge ahead of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on the East River in New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK The United States celebrated the July Fourth holiday on Monday with parades, baking contests and picnics draped in red, white and an extra layer of blue, as police ramped up patrols because of concerns about terrorism and gun violence.

Millions of Americans marked independence from Britain with celebrations as boisterous as a music-packed party by country music legend Willie Nelson for 10,000 people at a race track in Austin, Texas, and as staid as colonial-era costumed actors reading the Declaration of Independence at the U.S. National Archives in Washington. [nL8N19M5Q0]

"It's a good day for reflecting on the positive things about America - the sense of freedom that you can go after and achieve whatever you want," said Helen Donaldson, 48, the mother of a multi-ethnic family of four adopted teens living in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Donaldson, a white Australian immigrant, cheered with her two New Jersey-born African-American daughters, both 12 and dressed in red, white and blue, as a recording of the Star Spangled Banner played to kick off a children's relay race. Nearby, in the baking contest tent, 13-year-old Nate Fisher entered his cherry blueberry tart into competition.

"I have high hopes," he said, flashing a smile.

History was made in the traditional hotdog-eating contest at New York's Coney Island when long-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut took back the Mustard Yellow International Belt from last year's upstart winner Matt Stonie. Chestnut set an unofficial new world record by downing 70 hotdogs in 10 minutes - topping his previous record of 69 franks. In the women's division, Miki Sudo successfully defended her title by eating 38 hotdogs in 10 minutes.

With the holiday taking place days after attacks in Baghdad, Dhaka and Istanbul, the New York Police Department deployed eight new "vapor wake" dogs, trained to sniff out explosives on a moving target in a crowd. [nL1N19N1X6]

The department's presence this holiday was boosted by nearly 2,000 new officers just days after they graduated on Friday from the New York City Police Academy.

"You're going to see a lot of people in heavy vests, helmets and long guns and they can respond at a moment's notice to any incident," NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill told a news conference. "There's also a lot you won't see."

CHICAGO BRACED FOR VIOLENCE

Police in Chicago, which has seen a spike in gun murders this year, announced a stepped-up presence with more than 5,000 officers on patrol over the long weekend, traditionally one of the year's most violent, said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The Chicago Tribune said at least three people had been killed and 34 wounded over the holiday weekend by Monday evening.

Dry weather forecasts across the country thrilled fireworks lovers, although some spots in Michigan have been so rain-starved that pyrotechnic shows were canceled in a handful of communities near Detroit because of the risk of fires.

A 19-year-old tourist in New York's Central Park suffered a severe foot wound on Sunday after an apparent homemade firework exploded when he jumped off a rock and stepped on the device, authorities said. [nL1N19P0CH]

In Compton, California, a 9-year-old girl's hand had to be amputated when she was injured after unwittingly picking up a lit firework, media said.

In New York, more than a million people packed balconies, rooftops and the East River's banks for the 40th annual Macy's Fireworks display, which the department store said showcased more than 56,000 pyrotechnic shells and effects.

The musical accompaniment featured the United States Air Force Band playing patriotic numbers including "This Land is Your Land" and "Stars and Stripes Forever," and Grammy-winning vocalist Jennifer Holliday will sing "America the Beautiful."

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus and Daniel Wallis in New York, Fiona Ortiz in Chicago, Adam DeRose in Washington, and Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Bill Rigby and Phil Berlowitz)