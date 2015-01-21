U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), standing with fellow House Democrats, delivers remarks on immigration legislation on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON First Lady Michelle Obama will join President Barack Obama on his trip to India next week for Republic Day celebrations where they will be the guests of honor, White House officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Obama has been trying to foster closer economic and defense ties with India. He will also take with him Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Democratic Senator Mark Warner, and a host of other lawmakers, cabinet members, and business leaders, the White House said.

The Obamas are set to tour the Taj Mahal at the end of their three-day trip. But their daughters Malia and Sasha will not join them, quashing some speculation in the Indian press that they would tag along.

The White House said Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, tend only to travel with their parents when they are on vacation from school. Last year, they traveled with the first lady on a visit to China.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Christian Plumb)