LOUISVILLE, Ky. A bus carrying 21 people, including members of an Indiana college's bowling teams, overturned on Thursday resulting in multiple minor to serious injuries, officials said.

The bus crashed on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana on the way to a competition in Tennessee, said the Indiana Institute of Technology web site.

There were 21 people on the Excursions Trailways bus, including the driver and 16 members of Indiana Tech's men's and women's teams and coaching staff, the Fort Wayne-based school said.

Twelve of the injured - most of them in their 50s - went to University Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Two were in serious condition with fractures and concussion symptoms while the rest had less serious injuries, said hospital spokeswoman Anna Smith.

Smith said patients reported that the accident happened "very quickly."

"Before they knew it, they were off the road," said Smith.

Smith said the driver was being observed for cardiac or possible stroke-like symptoms, but she could not say if this was a cause of the crash.

Other patients who were less seriously injured went to other area hospitals.

A representative for Excursions Trailways in Fort Wayne was not immediately available for comment.

Indiana Tech had a total enrollment in fall 2013 of about 6,300.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Steve Bittenbender; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa Lambert)