CHICAGO At least two people have died and at least 22 more were injured, three of them critically, in a "grim" accident involving several semi-tractor trailers on an ice-slicked highway in northern Indiana, officials said on Thursday.

The crash occurred in icy conditions on I-94, near Michigan City, Indiana, according to LaPorte County coroner John Sullivan, speaking on the Chicago-area ABC TV station.

"I hope our count is only at two," Sullivan said, referring to the number of fatalities. He described the scene as "grim."

"I'm very hopeful that they'll find some people alive in that wreckage," Sullivan said.

Seven people were taken to Franciscan St. Anthony Health facility in Michigan City, including three in critical condition, according to spokeswoman Sarah Jones. Indiana University Health LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte was expecting to receive at least 15 patients from the accident, according to spokeswoman Maria Fruth.

Michigan City is about 58 miles east of Chicago. The accident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. local time, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)