CHICAGO The Indiana Supreme Court threw out the murder convictions of three young men, saying they were not the immediate cause of the death of their friend who was shot by the owner of a home they were burgling, in two rulings published on Friday.

The case involved the October 2012 afternoon home burglary by five men aged 16 to 21 in the town of Elkhart, in northern Indiana. Four of the men broke into the home, unarmed, while one stayed behind as a lookout.

Homeowner Rodney Scott heard the burglars kicking in the back door and shot at them, killing 21-year-old Danzele Johnson.

Blake Layman, 16 at the time of the burglary, Levi Sparks, then 17, and Anthony Sharp, then 18, were convicted of felony murder in the perpetration of a burglary, after a joint trial. Sparks had not been in the home at the time of the murder, because he was the lookout. Jose Quiroz, who was in the house and who was also 16 at the time of the burglary, pleaded guilty to the same felony murder charge.

Sharp, Layman and Sparks, all appealed their convictions and had their sentences reduced last year to 45 years, from more than five decades. The Supreme Court, which was reviewing constitutional issues in the case, overturned the convictions on Friday and sent the three cases back to the trial court for sentencing on burglary charges.

The court ruled that since the three men had not engaged in dangerously violent and threatening conduct their actions were not the immediate cause of Johnson's death.

"Thus, while the evidence is sufficient to sustain a conviction for the underlying burglary, it is not sufficient to sustain a conviction for felony murder in the perpetration of a burglary," the court wrote in the ruling overturning Sparks and Layman's sentence. The court quoted that language in the ruling that overturned Sharp's sentence.

