Ball State University of Muncie, Indiana on Friday warned that an individual reported seeing a gunman on its campus and urged students and faculty to seek shelter, but said "media reports of a hostage situation" were inaccurate.

The university said on its website that "an individual in the recreation and wellness building shouted that there was a gun." University police were assessing the situation, the college website said.

"The search of the affected facilities continues. Remain in a safe location," the university posted on Twitter.

Indianapolis television station WTHR showed aerial video of over a dozen police cars with lights flashing stopped at an intersection on campus.

About 21,000 students are enrolled at Ball State, located in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and David Gregorio)