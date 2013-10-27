Police arrested two men on Sunday following a stabbing outside a student apartment complex at Indiana University in Bloomington that prompted a campus-wide alert and a search for the suspects, the university said.

Students and faculty were told to take shelter after a student was slashed during a pre-dawn fight and the university said police were searching for two men who may have been armed with a knife.

The university later lifted the campus alert.

"Around 4 a.m., apparently, three students were involved in some sort of a fight at a student apartment complex at the edge of campus," said university spokesman Mark Land, adding that all those involved were believed to be students.

The violence was the latest to hit U.S. schools and universities after two deadly incidents last week. In one, a Nevada middle-school student killed a teacher and wounded two classmates. In the other, a Massachusetts high-school student was accused of stabbing a teacher to death.

In the Indiana incident, the university said via social media that the two suspects had been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Land said the victim was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects was charged with battery and both faced charges of intimidation, the university said on Twitter.

The university has not identified any of those involved in the incident.

(This version of the story was corrected to say Bloomington, not Bloomfield, in lead paragraph.)

(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Christopher Wilson)