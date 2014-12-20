More than two dozen people were injured on Saturday when a commercial passenger bus traveling to Atlanta from Chicago crashed in Indiana, officials said.

The double-decker Megabus with some 70 passengers aboard slid off of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana at about 5:30 a.m. EST and rolled over, Indiana State Police spokesman Clifton Elston said.

It was not clear what caused the bus to slide, but light snow resulted in slick roadways and several other collisions happened in the same area, Elston said.

"It's still ongoing to figure out exactly what happened," he said.

Of the injured, 27 were taken to the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, a city about 60 miles (97 km) south of Indianapolis, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Furlow said.

Furlow would not comment on the nature of the injuries, but said no one was seriously harmed.

One other passenger was taken to a separate hospital with more serious injuries, but they were not life threatening, Elston said.

Megabus spokesman Sean Hughes said the company would be providing assistance to all customers involved.

"Safety is our absolute number one priority and we are assisting the authorities with their investigation into the circumstances of the incident," Hughes said in an email. Megabus is a subsidiary of Coach USA, based in Paramus, New Jersey.

In October, at least a dozen people suffered injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones when a Megabus traveling on the same route flipped on its side. The driver had lost control while trying to avoid the site of another crash.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and G Crosse)