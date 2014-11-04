A suburban Indianapolis high school student was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of a 73-year-old man found dead in a park over the weekend, police said.

Police in Fishers, Indiana, a prosperous suburb 21 miles north of Indianapolis, said Maxwell Hunt Winkler, 17, a student at Hamilton Southeastern High School, is charged with murder in the death of Henry Kim, 73. His case will be heard in adult court.

Police believe Winkler acted alone, and do not think he knew his victim, Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger said in a news conference broadcast on WISH-TV in Indianapolis. No motive is known.

Kim's body was found on Saturday, police said. He had been shot, local media said, citing police.

Fishers Police had released images of a mountain bike and a distinctive bike helmet believed to be similar to those used by the suspect.

Police said they encountered Winkler, who had been considered a "person of interest" in the case, while they were searching a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

He talked with police, Weger said, and last night, police conducted searches at two places, including Winkler's home, and collected items believed to be connected to the murder.

Winkler was arrested early on Tuesday, the police said.

A representative for the Hamilton County prosecutor was not immediately available for comment. It was not known whether Winkler had an attorney.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by G Crosse)