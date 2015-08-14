An Indiana judge sentenced a man to life in prison without parole on Friday for murder and arson for causing a explosion in 2012 that killed two neighbors when he tried to burn down an Indianapolis house for insurance money, prosecutors said.

Mark Leonard, convicted in July on all 53 charges against him, was given two sentences of life in prison without parole for two counts of murder and another 75 years in prison for the remaining counts, said Peg McLeish, spokeswoman for the Marion County Prosecutor Office.

Leonard, 46, was sentenced by St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha in South Bend, Indiana, McLeish said.

In addition to the two deaths, dozens of people were injured in the explosion, which destroyed a house and severely damaged nearby homes in the Richmond Hill neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors said the blast was caused by using a microwave oven on a timer to ignite natural gas that was allowed to build up in the house.

Leonard's former girlfriend, Monserrate Shirley, agreed to plead guilty, while three other men were charged in the case. Leonard and Shirley had lived in the house where the explosion occurred.

Prosecutors have said the personal property insurance was raised on the house, and photographs and personal financial records removed before the explosion, which took place on a weekend when Shirley and Leonard were away.

The case was moved to St. Joseph County court in South Bend because of the intense local media coverage of the case in Indianapolis.

