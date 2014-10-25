CHICAGO A 13-year-old Gary, Indiana boy was shot multiple times and killed, and a man and woman from his neighborhood are in custody, police said on Saturday.

Kobe Jones died of gun shot wounds in Gary on Friday evening, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man from Jones' neighborhood are in custody as "persons of interest" in the case, but no charges have been filed as of yet, said Gary Police Corporal Gabrielle King.

King could not confirm local media reports that the teen had been shot by a neighbor whose house had been burglarized and who had become angry when Jones laughed at him.

Gary, a city about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of Chicago that has a high crime and poverty rate, has recently been in the news as the home of a suspected serial killer.

Darren Vann, 43, was arrested last week and charged in the murder of a woman in neighboring Hammond. Police say that after his arrest, Vann led them to the bodies of six other women, all in vacant houses in Gary.

Vann has been charged in the murder of one of these six women, and Gary officials have said they expect he will face other murder charges. Police also are looking into his claims that he killed more people in the past two decades.

