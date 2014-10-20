HAMMOND Ind. A northwest Indiana man suspected in at least seven killings of women may have killed other people in the state as far back as 20 years ago, local police said on Monday.

Hammond, Indiana, police are seeking murder charges against Darren Vann, 43, of Gary, Indiana, in connection with the strangulation of a woman on Friday night, Hammond Police Chief John Doughty told a news conference. Vann has helped lead authorities to six other bodies, Doughty added.

"It could go back as far as 20 years based on some statements we have," Doughty said. "That's yet to be corroborated."

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Susan Heavey)