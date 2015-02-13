Darren Vann, 43, of Gary, Indiana, is shown in this Lake County Sheriff's Department photo released on October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lake County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Indiana officials have identified the last two of seven victims linked to an alleged serial killer in the town of Gary, the Lake County coroner said on Friday.

DNA tests confirmed the identities of Tanya Gatlin, 27, and Sonya Billingsley, 53, both of Gary, whose remains were found in the same abandoned building in that city, the coroner's office said in a statement.

The bodies were discovered in October after police arrested Darren Vann, 43, a suspect in the murder of a woman in a hotel in neighboring Hammond, Indiana.

Vann initially cooperated with police and led them to the remains of six women hidden in some of the many abandoned homes that dot the fading steel town of Gary.

Three of the bodies were quickly identified, but the other three were badly decomposed. The coroner worked with a forensic anthropologist to try to find clues, and asked the public for help. One of the three bodies that were more difficult to identify was identified in January, and the last two were solved this week.

Vann has been charged in two murders so far and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have been waiting for the coroner to determine cause of death for some of the women.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Dunham)