CROWN POINT Ind. Suspected serial killer Darren Vann, who was arrested on Saturday and charged in the murder of a young woman whose body was found in a motel in Indiana, was charged on Wednesday in the murder of another woman, prosecutors said.

Vann, a convicted sex offender, was charged on Wednesday in the death of Anith Jones, 35, whose body was found in Gary, a hard-scrabble city in northwest Indiana.

Vann had already been charged with the murder of Afrikka Hardy, 19, whose body was found last week in nearby Hammond.

Both women had been working as prostitutes and both had been strangled, according to court documents.

Vann told police that after he had consensual sex with Jones, he strangled her, put her body into a garbage can and disposed of her, first in the woods and later in an abandoned house. He covered her body with teddy bears and tires, the documents said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vann, 43, appeared at a preliminary court hearing in Lake County, Indiana, where he remained silent. The judge warned him he could be held in contempt and ordered him to appear again next week to be informed of his rights.

Police arrested Vann on Saturday, after Hardy's body was found in a motel in Hammond. Vann, who served five years in prison in Texas and was released in 2013, then led police to Jones and the bodies of five other women in abandoned houses in Gary, which is located about 25 miles southeast of Chicago.

Police expected Vann to be charged soon in other murders and are looking into his claims that he killed more people in the past two decades. Three of the bodies found in Gary have yet to be identified.

Vann, wearing black and gray prison stripes, appeared with a public defender at the brief hearing in Lake County Superior Court. His next hearing was set for Oct. 29.

Lake County Sheriff John Buncich said Vann was no longer speaking to authorities after cooperating with detectives during the weekend. He is under 24-hour watch in an isolated cell in Lake County jail.

Indiana police have been using a dog trained to hunt for cadavers to search vacant structures in Gary, which is dotted with thousands of abandoned buildings.

Jones had been reported missing to Hammond police on Oct. 10, according to an affidavit.

Vann told police he was given Jones' phone number by a friend who had another friend who wanted her to disappear because of an upcoming legal matter, according to the probable cause affidavit in the court documents.

