NEW YORK A 21-year-old graduating senior at the University of Notre Dame died early on Saturday after falling from the roof of the school's sports arena in South Bend, Indiana, the university said.

The male student, who was a day away from graduating from the prestigious Catholic school, had gained access to the roof of the Joyce Center arena with a small group of students, the university said.

It was not immediately clear why the group had climbed onto the roof, which was slick from early morning precipitation, the university said.

At about 3:45 a.m. (4.45 a.m. ET) local time, two students alerted a campus security officer to the fall, it said. Emergency responders attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends after this terrible tragedy,” said University President Rev. John Jenkins. “It is a profound sadness for all of us, on this graduation weekend, to lose someone so young and brimming with promise.”

Notre Dame has held the identity of the deceased student until his family is notified. The medical examiner will work to determine a cause of death.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Clelia Oziel)