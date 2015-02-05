The shooting this week of a 9-year-old Indianapolis girl who was on her way to deliver Girl Scout cookies has generated strong cookie sales for her troop as she recovers from her injury, a scout official said on Thursday.

Sinai Miller was walking to the nearby clubhouse of her family's apartment complex on Tuesday to pick up cookies for delivery when she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, said Sergeant Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Police Department.

The gunfire, from a nearby vehicle, did not target Miller, and no one else was wounded, Adams said. Police are looking for suspects, he said.

Miller was treated at a hospital and returned home on Tuesday night, he said.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana created a Web page called Cookies for Sinai to help her meet her sales goal. The response has been overwhelming, the organization's chief executive officer, Deborah Hearn Smith, said in a statement on Thursday.

"While we are more focused on Sinai's well-being, we are thrilled to report that the proceeds from the troop's current sale will pay for a fun and educational trip for the girls," Smith said in an email.

The cookies sell for $4 per box. The organization declined to say how many cookie orders the website had generated, citing the Miller family's privacy.

Smith said communities must be made safer for all children.

"We cannot complete our mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place when they are afraid to play in their own neighborhoods," she said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)