NEW YORK The U.S. bond market's gauge on inflation expectations has rebounded from multiyear lows, but it remains below the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent as the central bank is this week expected to take another step toward raising rates.

The yield spreads between Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or TIPS inflation breakeven rates, have expanded since January. They reached their widest levels in over five months before narrowing after a surprisingly strong February payrolls report as well as fears that oil prices may resume their recent slide.

On Monday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=TWEB, a gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was 1.68 percent. It hit 1.88 percent just two weeks ago, a jump of 37 basis points from January when it hit its lowest since August 2010.

It is unclear whether a recovery in this bond sector helps strengthen the case for Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee to prepare for a rate hike as early as June.

Some Fed top officials like San Francisco Fed President John Williams have downplayed the TIPS market as a gauge of inflation expectations.

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

But there are other signals that support the notion that inflation may reach the Fed's target in the coming months.

The U.S. jobless rate fell unexpectedly in February to 5.5 percent, the top end of the forecast range which the Fed had previously said it may consider raising rates.

Moreover, private surveys have showed consumer inflation expectations have remained anchored.

"The economy is trending very well. Slack is being taken out," said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Barclays in New York.

However, a strengthening U.S. dollar ahead of an anticipated Fed rate increase might keep Yellen and the rest of FOMC from spooking the market by dropping the word "patient" from its policy statement on Wednesday. [FED/DIARY]

Last week, the dollar index .DXY hit a 12-year peak against a basket of currencies, reviving some selling in oil and putting pressure on the TIPS market.

A surprisingly weak report on U.S. producer prices last Friday was another reminder the economy faces disinflationary pressures in the near term.

U.S. oil futures touched a six-year low on Monday at $42.85 a barrel.

"Core inflation is probably going to bottom in the next couple of months as the delayed feed-throughs from lower energy prices and a stronger dollar will continue to put pressure on core goods and services," said Martin Hegarty, BlackRock's head of inflation-linked portfolios in New York, whose team manages $26 billion.

The year-over-year increase in the core rate of personal consumption expenditure - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - was measured at 1.3 percent in January, unchanged from December.

The consumer price index, which TIPS' value is benchmarked against, dipped 0.1 percent in January, declining for the first time since 2009.

It may be too early to declare whether the downward trajectory on U.S. price growth has bottomed, but the TIPS market suggested it has stabilized, at least for the time being.

"I believe we have passed the low point in inflation on a sequential basis so I expect month-on-month prints to pick up," said BlackRock's Hegarty.

(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco, editing by G Crosse)