Powell suggests review of capital rule to boost central clearing
WASHINGTON U.S. capital rules may discourage banks from central clearing of securities and the Federal Reserve is considering reform, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said in Friday.
NEW YORK Investors' outlook on U.S. inflation has stayed on a firm footing even as falling oil prices and recent weaker-than-expected consumer price data have stoked worries that inflation is struggling to meet the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday.
"We find that U.S. inflation expectations remain well anchored, with a much lower probability of persistent disinflation than in 2015-2016," the U.S. investment bank's co-head of global macro and markets research, Francesco Garzarelli and interest rates strategy analyst, Matteo Crimella wrote in a research note.
NEW YORK Oil futures edged higher on Friday with a lift from a weaker dollar but remained down for a fifth week in a row and close to a 10-month low as OPEC-led production cuts have failed to substantially reduce a global crude glut.
NEW YORK Heading into second-quarter earnings season, investors are looking for a continuation of strong U.S. company results to justify high stock valuations, now trading near their loftiest levels since 2004.