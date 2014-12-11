NEW YORK A U.S. judge on Thursday questioned if the guilty pleas of four men were affected by a major appellate ruling a day earlier limiting the scope of insider trading laws.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan in a series of orders scheduled hearings for Dec. 18 to address if the ruling "affects" the pleas of the four men, who admitted to engaging in a scheme to trade in a company's stock ahead of a merger announcement by IBM Corp.(IBM.N)

The defendants include former Euro Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton, Thomas Conradt and David Weishaus as well as Trent Martin, a former analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L).

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)