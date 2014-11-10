Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of central bank announcements
HONG KONG Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Monday welcomed President Barack Obama's comments on his work on new Internet traffic, or "net neutrality," rules, saying the agency "must take the time" to set the rules once and for all.
Obama on Monday pressured the FCC to toughen its planned Internet traffic rules, saying higher-fee "fast lanes" should be banned and Internet providers should be overseen similarly to public utilities.
Wheeler reiterated that he, too, opposed Internet fast lanes or traffic prioritization deals that may harm consumers.
"The more deeply we examined the issues around the various legal options, the more it has become plain that there is more work to do," he said in a statement.
"The reclassification and hybrid approaches before us raise substantive legal questions. ... We must take the time to get the job done correctly, once and for all, in order to successfully protect consumers and innovators online."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
HONG KONG Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.
LONDON Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz , CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.