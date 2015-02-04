A pro-net neutrality Internet activist attends a rally in the neighborhood where U.S. President Barack Obama attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles, California July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WASHINGTON The White House is "encouraged" by a policy released by the U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) on Wednesday regarding Internet regulations known as net neutrality.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House will withhold commenting in detail on the proposal out of respect for the agency's independence.

