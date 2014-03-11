Snow covers a street sign at the corner of Wall St. and Broad St. in New York's financial district, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. corporate capital expenditure levels are set to jump, boosted by accelerating global growth and providing a tailwind for technology and industrial stocks, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch wrote on Tuesday.

The rise in capex is expected over the next year or two, the firm wrote to clients, citing an improved macro environment and an aging U.S. infrastructure that could require upgrades.

Companies have been sitting on large piles of cash, largely deploying it to repurchase stock rather than for capital expenditures - a strategy that Merrill analysts, headed by Savita Subramian, its head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, said was no longer effective.

"As valuations have risen, companies engaging in significant share buybacks have begun to underperform as expected, in stark contrast with the outsized gains we saw during 2012 and most of 2013," the analysts wrote. "Investors are increasingly agitating for companies to invest in growth."

Merrill added that stocks in cyclical sectors, more closely tied to the pace of economic growth, looked to benefit the most from this trend.

Most of the United States' annual capex "is for information technology equipment and software, natural resource and energy infrastructure, manufacturing and transportation," Merrill wrote. "Thus, a sustained pick-up in capital investment would have the most direct benefit to our overweight sectors of Tech, Industrials and Energy."

There are signs that capex levels have already started to accelerate. According to Citigroup, a recent review of 725 non-financial publicly traded companies shows an uptick in planned 2014 expenditures, with growth now pegged at 5 percent, up from 1.5 percent," last year, the firm wrote last week.

"This growth comes on top of the stronger than originally expected 4.8 percent gain in capex during 2013 and should represent the fifth year in a row of growing corporate spend for new physical capital."

A rise in corporate spending, which Merrill wrote "has been the missing link in this economic recovery," could help justify equity prices and extend a multi-year rally on Wall Street.

Investors have been looking for evidence that valuations are justified, with the S&P 500 .SPX hitting a series of recent record highs. While the S&P's price-to-earnings ratio is near the historical average, analysts have cited other factors as a reason why the rally could stall, including record levels of margin debt, the Federal Reserve slowing its stimulus program and high levels of insider selling.

