One man was killed and another injured in a shooting and scuffle at an eastern Iowa courthouse on Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Francis "Gus" Glaser, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was attending the weekly meeting of the county board of supervisors when he took out a gun and shot at another person who was leaving the meeting, the sheriff's office said.

A member of the board tackled Glaser, and in the struggle, Glaser was killed by a shot fired from his own gun.

The board member was injured in the struggle but was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the statement.

The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was looking into the incident.

