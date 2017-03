An Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group) container is seen outside the Malta Customs warehouse at the Malta Freeport in the Port of Marsaxlokk, outside Valletta, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

WASHINGTON Supplies of oil from countries other than Iran are ample enough to allow for tough sanctions on purchases of Iranian oil to continue, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.

Under U.S. sanctions aimed at choking oil revenue used by Iran for its nuclear program, Obama is required to ensure every six months that further curbs on Iranian oil purchases will not unduly ratchet up global prices and affect the world economy.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)