WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury's top official fighting the financing of terrorism said on Thursday that Washington was considering additional sanctions on Iran's central bank to further isolate the country financially.

In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen said the Obama administration's efforts to tighten the financial and commercial screws on Iran were paying off, but other approaches were also being considered.

"I can assure the committee, as Secretary (Timothy) Geithner said in his letter of August 29, 'All options to increase the financial pressure on Iran are on the table, including the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against'" Iran's central bank.

Iran faces U.S. and international sanctions over its nuclear program. Iran says its nuclear work is peaceful and aimed at generating electricity.

U.S. authorities said on Tuesday they had uncovered a plot by two men linked to Iran's security agencies to hire a hitman to kill Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States Adel al-Jubeir with a bomb planted in a restaurant. One man, Manssor Arbabsiar, was arrested last month while the other was believed to be in Iran.

Cohen called that allegation "a dramatic reminder that the urgent and serious threat we face from Iran is not limited to Iran's nuclear ambitions."

The United States is taking "robust diplomatic action to hold Iran accountable for this plot," Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman told the committee.

She said U.S. ambassadors around the globe were informing governments of details of the plot allegations and asking them to stop any activities in their countries by the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

U.S. officials, including Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein, have said they believe the Quds Force was involved in the plot against the Saudi ambassador.

"In contrast with the Iranian regime's rapid and unsurprising denials, we are meticulously and rationally laying out the plot," Sherman told the banking committee.

"And we will be asking all countries to consider appropriate actions, including denying Quds force officers any platform to operate within their countries," Sherman said.

"This plot, though focused on one diplomat, was in fact a plot against all diplomats," Sherman said.

Although U.S. financial institutions are already generally prohibited from doing business with any bank in Iran, including the CBI, Cohen said further U.S. action against the Iranian central bank, if it had international support, could further isolate the institution.

The United States has pressed hard for governments and companies to stop dealing with Iran and sanctions on the financial sector have made it harder to trade.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jackie Frank)