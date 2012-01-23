WASHINGTON The United States welcomed new European Union sanctions on Iran on Monday, saying they were part of a coordinated effort to dramatically boost pressure on Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.

"Taken in combination with the many other sanctions on Iran that continue to be implemented by the United States and the international community, this new, concerted pressure will sharpen the choice for Iran's leaders and increase their cost of defiance of basic international obligations," Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a joint statement.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jackie Frank)