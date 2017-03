DUBAI U.S. President Barack Obama's telephone call to new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was "totally unexpected," a source close to Rouhani told Reuters on Saturday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said that the U.S. had reached out on Friday after the positive meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry a day earlier.

(Reporting by Marcus George in Dubai, writing by Louis Charbonneau)