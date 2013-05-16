WASHINGTON The White House plans to announce a new acting commissioner for the Internal Revenue Service this week after President Barack Obama said he would hold the tax agency accountable for excessive scrutiny of conservative groups, an administration official said on Thursday.

Obama fired the previous acting commissioner, Steven Miller, on Wednesday after an internal government watchdog found poor management at the IRS led to an "inappropriate" focus on claims by conservative groups for tax-exempt status.

