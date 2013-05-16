Wilbur Ross sworn in as secretary of commerce
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
WASHINGTON The White House plans to announce a new acting commissioner for the Internal Revenue Service this week after President Barack Obama said he would hold the tax agency accountable for excessive scrutiny of conservative groups, an administration official said on Thursday.
Obama fired the previous acting commissioner, Steven Miller, on Wednesday after an internal government watchdog found poor management at the IRS led to an "inappropriate" focus on claims by conservative groups for tax-exempt status.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets dipped along with the U.S. dollar and U.s. Treasury yields on the last day of the month as investors waited for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts in President Donald Trump's Tuesday night Congressional address.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.