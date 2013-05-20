White House press secretary Jay Carney is questioned by the press during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The White House acknowledged on Monday that its counsel was told on April 24 about the preliminary findings of an IRS audit that eventually showed Internal Revenue Service employees had targeted conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the counsel, Kathryn Ruemmler, later informed the White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and other senior staff members about the politically damaging preliminary findings of inappropriate activity by some IRS employees.

President Barack Obama was not told and no one at the White House intervened in what was an ongoing probe at the time into the IRS targeting of conservative groups, Carney told reporters.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason)