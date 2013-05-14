In response to a scathing report by a watchdog about its targeting of some conservative groups for extra scrutiny, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Tuesday that it agreed that "inappropriate shortcuts were used" to screen groups for political activity.

The tax agency said it welcomed the report by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which came out earlier on Tuesday amid a widening scandal that has embarrassed the agency and distracted President Barack Obama's administration.

The IRS said: "There was no intent to hide this issue, but rather we waited until TIGTA completed their fact finding, made recommendations, and we reviewed their findings."

