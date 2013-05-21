WASHINGTON A controversy at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service involving extra scrutiny in 2010-2012 of politically conservative groups is dominating the political agenda in Washington, with congressional hearings set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are key events in the scandal, based on a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), IRS statements, news reports and interviews:

January 2010 - The Supreme Court's "Citizens United" ruling lifts government limits on independent political donations by corporations and labor unions in federal elections, opening the door to a surge of political spending.

Tax-exempt "social welfare" groups organized under Section 501(c)(4) of the U.S. tax code become an increasingly popular conduit for increased spending on all parts of the political spectrum, but especially by conservatives.

The number of applications sent to the IRS by groups seeking 501(c)(4) tax-exempt status begins to increase sharply, rising to 3,400 in 2012 from 1,500 in 2010, according to the IRS.

501(c)(4) groups may be exempt from paying taxes and need not disclose the identity of their donors, but only as long as their primary activity is not political advocacy.

March 2010 - The IRS field office in Cincinnati, known as the Determinations Unit, begins picking out applications for tax-exempt status for closer scrutiny, using conservative-sounding key words in groups' names as a filter. One of the unit's main jobs is to determine whether applicants obey the political activity limits and deserve tax-exempt status.

The unit targets groups with names such as "We the People" and "Take Back the Country."

April 2010 - Determinations Unit managers and staff begin assessing the results of the targeting effort, compiling a "Sensitive Case Report" and summary chart. The chart is shared with the director of the exempt organizations unit.

July 2010 - The Determinations Unit tells staffers to be on the lookout for applications including the name of the Tea Party movement, a loose affiliation of groups which oppose President Barack Obama and agitate for lower taxes and smaller government.

October 2010 - Newly assigned IRS specialist in charge of reviewing applications stops work on cases while awaiting guidance from another unit. The TIGTA inspector general's report points to "a miscommunication about not working the cases while waiting for guidance."

November 2010 - In mid-term U.S. elections, Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, partly on a wave of support from Tea Party activists.

IRS managers enter a long period of uncertainty about who should review tax-exempt applications for political involvement and how it should be carried out, while reviews are on hold.

June 2011 - Lois Lerner, head of the IRS's tax-exempt groups unit in Washington, is briefed on the practice of applying extra scrutiny to conservative groups. She instructs "that the criteria be immediately revised," according to TIGTA.

July 2011 - Determinations Unit filtering criteria for tax-exempt applications are changed to more politically neutral language for "organizations involved with political, lobbying or advocacy for exemption under 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4)."

August 2011 - A meeting is held between the IRS chief counsel's office and the office of rulings and agreements, which oversees the Determinations Unit, "so that everyone would have the latest information on the issue," the TIGTA report said.

September 2011 - U.S. campaign finance watchdogs call for greater IRS scrutiny of certain conservative 501(c)4 groups.

January 2012 - The Cincinnati office of the IRS resumes using politically charged language to filter applications, such as "Political action type organizations involved in limiting/expanding government, educating on the constitution and bill of rights, social economic/reform movement."

March 2012 - After Tea Party groups complain about lengthy r IRS tax-exempt application reviews, Republican members of Congress question then-IRS commissioner Doug Shulman. In hearings, Shulman denies the IRS is targeting groups based on their politics.

House Republicans contact the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) with concerns about the IRS.

May 2012 - The IRS again modifies and neutralizes its filtering criteria, this time to "organizations with indicators of significant amounts of political intervention (raising questions as to exempt purpose and/or excess private benefit).

June 2012 - Republican Representative Darrell Issa formally requests a TIGTA inquiry. TIGTA chief J. Russell George informs Issa the following month that it has begun.

August 2012 - Ten Republican senators warn Shulman in a letter not to buckle under to what they call pressure from Democrats as the IRS decides what to do about 501(c)(4) groups.

By now, tax exempted groups are raking in money and spending it on advertising as Obama campaigns for re-election. They include one run by Republican political operative Karl Rove's Crossroads GPS organization. Obama has one such group under his Priorities USA movement.

July 2012 - The IRS says it "will consider" changing the rules for 501(c)(4) groups, responding to complaints that some of the groups are becoming too politically active.

November 2012 - Obama wins reelection over Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

Shulman steps down when his term as IRS commissioner ends. He is replaced on an acting basis by IRS veteran Steven Miller.

April 2013 - White House General Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler is told about the upcoming TIGTA report on April 24. She briefs White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough shortly thereafter.

May 2013 - The IRS's Lerner publicly apologizes for "inappropriate" targeting of conservative groups. Investigations are launched by congressional panels. The White House issues a statement of concern. TIGTA's report comes out and finds "inappropriate targeting" and poor management at the IRS. The FBI launches a criminal investigation.

Obama fires Miller and names White House budget official Danny Werfel to lead the agency. Joseph Grant, head of the IRS division at the center of the scandal, announces he plans to retire.

