White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Controller Daniel Werfel is pictured in this undated White House handout photograph released on May 16, 2013. The White House/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON Incoming acting Internal Revenue Service chief Daniel Werfel has been asked to spearhead a "thorough review" of the scandal-plagued agency and report back to President Barack Obama in 30 days, a Treasury Department official said on Friday.

Obama on Thursday named Werfel, a White House budget official, to take over the agency, which is embroiled in controversy over its targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

Werfel will report to Obama about progress in holding IRS staff accountable for inappropriate actions, correcting failures that led to the targeting, and taking a forward systemic view of the IRS, the Treasury official said in a statement.

(Reporting By Karey Van Hall; Editing by Doina Chiacu)