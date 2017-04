U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discussed Iran, the threat from Islamic State militants and the crisis in Syria in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also discussed with Netanyahu ongoing violence and tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, the statement said. The meeting comes a day after an American was killed and 11 people were wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian in Tel Aviv.

