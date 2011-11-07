Security guards walk the steps of the Supreme Court before Justice Elena Kagan's investiture ceremony in Washington, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) Supreme Court justices on Monday seemed to back the Obama administration's position that only the president can recognize foreign states, as they heard the case of a boy born in Jerusalem to American parents who want his passport to list Israel as his birthplace.

The parents of 9-year-old Menachem Zivotofsky argued that the move should be made under a 2002 law -- passed weeks before Menachem was born -- that included a provision allowing Israel to be listed as the place of birth on the passport of any American citizen born in Jerusalem.

At stake in the diplomatically sensitive case is whether the executive branch has exclusive control over dealings with foreign nations, or whether Congress and the courts also have a say.

While Israel calls Jerusalem its "eternal and indivisible" capital, few other states accept that status. Most countries including the United States maintain their embassies to Israel in Tel Aviv.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as capital of the state they aim to establish in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, alongside Israel.

Zivotofsky was born on October 17, 2002, in a hospital in west Jerusalem. The State Department, applying long-standing U.S. policy, insisted his birth certificate show Jerusalem -- with no country specified -- as the place of birth, not Israel as his mother requested.

Nathan Lewin, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney arguing on behalf of the boy and his parents, who attended the arguments, said Congress properly exercised its power over passports and it can control a passport's contents.

President George W. Bush signed the law, but refused to follow it on the grounds it infringed on the president's power to formulate foreign policy. The Obama administration agreed.

The Obama administration's top courtroom lawyer, Donald Verrilli, told the court only the president can recognize a foreign state and decide such questions. "Neither a court nor the Congress can override that judgment," he said.

A number of justices questioned Lewin, and appeared to lean toward the Obama administration's arguments.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked why Congress would trump the president in foreign affairs.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that if Congress disagreed with a president's decision to recognize a country, it could take other steps such as withholding approval of an ambassador or refusing to fund the U.S. Embassy in that nation.

Justice Antonin Scalia said it seemed to him that Lewin was arguing for superior congressional power. "You are saying whatever Congress says, the president has to comply with," Scalia said.

"The court seemed poised to ... rule that the statute unconstitutionally infringes on the president's power to recognize, or decline to recognize, that any state exercises sovereignty over Jerusalem," said Columbia Law School Professor Sarah Cleveland, a former State Department lawyer who attended the oral arguments.

Jerusalem is home to the holiest sites in Judaism and Christianity and the third holiest site in Islam. No foreign countries filed briefs in the case.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the president has determined that putting Israel on the passports would create significant problems in the Middle East and questioned if a court can second-guess that judgment.

Lewin said a court would not be deciding a foreign policy question. He said Congress in adopting the law already had determined there would not likely be any foreign policy harm.

The law passed by Congress and signed by Bush would affect approximately 50,000 American citizens who have been born in Jerusalem. A ruling is expected by the middle of next year.

The Supreme Court case is Zivotofsky v. Clinton, No. 10-699.

(Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Warren Strobel and Cynthia Osterman)