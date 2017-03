U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told the main U.S. pro-Israeli lobbying group AIPAC on Monday that the U.S.-Israel relationship transcends politics "and it always will."

Ambassador Samantha Power addressed the group shortly before a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose fierce criticism of President Barack Obama's drive to reach an Iran nuclear deal has created tensions in U.S.-Israel ties.

(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Bill Trott)