U.S. President Barack Obama (L) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will likely meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early November, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the arrangements for the meeting are still being finalized. He said the planned meeting reflects the commitment of both leaders to maintaining a strong relationship between Israel and the United States.

The future of that relationship is "something worth talking about" and "investing in," Earnest said at a briefing.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Walsh)