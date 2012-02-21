WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday there is still enough time for diplomacy with Iran to work and prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"Israel and the United States share the same objective, which is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," White House spokesman Jay Carney said when asked about a weekend visit to Israel by National Security Advisor Tom Donilon.

"There is time and space for diplomacy to work, for the effect of sanctions to result in a change of Iranian behavior," Carney told reporters, saying this was "the context of the discussions" that Donilon had with Israeli officials.

