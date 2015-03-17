U.S. President Barack Obama to talks to the media during a meeting with the Council of the Great City Schools Leadership to discuss ''efforts to strengthen educational opportunities for students in city schools'' at the White House in Washington March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will meet April 17 to discuss a range of security issues, including the crisis in Ukraine and ongoing efforts to counter Islamic State, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Italy is a valued NATO ally and partner on a broad range of global challenges," it said in a statement.

Italy is among the European allies working with the United States to address ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists seek to sever ties with Western-backed Kiev, and weighing possible further sanctions against Russia.

The two leaders will also discuss the situation in Libya, the White House said. European economic development, international trade, climate change and energy issues are also on the agenda, according to the statement.

