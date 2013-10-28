OKLAHOMA CITY Two of the four Oklahoma inmates who escaped from a county jail through a maintenance hatch in a shower have been captured, but the others remain on the loose, authorities said on Monday.

The four escaped early Sunday from the Caddo County Detention Center in Anadarko, Oklahoma, about 60 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Gene Cain said.

Prime Tounwin Brown, 23, and Dylan Ray Three Irons, 21, were captured around noon Monday after officers acting on a tip spotted them about 20 miles from Anadarko in the town of Chickasha, Oklahoma, said Caddo County Undersheriff Lennis Miller said.

The remaining escapees, Anthony James Mendonca, 24, and Triston Cheadle, 32, are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Caddo County Sheriff's Department.

The inmates pushed loose a trap door in the shower ceiling to gain access to the crawl space where the pipes are laid, Cain said. They crawled through to a room outside the jail, knocked out part of the wall to gain entry, then walked out through a door, the sheriff said.

"They had their orange suits on, and at some point a couple blocks south of the jail, they discarded their clothes," Cain said. "We don't know if someone picked them up and brought them some clothes."

The four were being held on drug, weapon and burglary charges.

(Additional reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Karen Brooks, Greg McCune and Bob Burgdorfer)