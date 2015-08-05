LOS ANGELES Los Angeles County authorities will improve conditions in jails to better handle mentally ill inmates and stop excessive use of force by sheriff's deputies under a sweeping agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice released on Wednesday.

L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, who was elected last year, called the agreement an attempt to turn the page on his department's past failures in managing the nation's largest jail system, which houses about 20,000 inmates.

"This is our collective opportunity to be on the leading edge of reform and to become a national model," McDonnell told reporters at a news conference.

The deal requires the Sheriff's Department to keep in place certain reforms it has already implemented and undertake further improvements at the jails. If the department falls short, the federal government will pursue a lawsuit in court, said U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker.

The agreement filed in federal court follows a finding by the U.S. Department of Justice last year that county officials were not doing enough to prevent inmate suicides and that some prisoners had to endure harrowing conditions such as vermin-infested facilities.

That 2014 report, outlined in a letter to county officials, was one in a series of revelations of abuse and mismanagement at the scandal-plagued jail system.

Nine inmates committed suicide in county jails in 2013, while last year five did, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

One key measure to be carried out under the agreement is training of jail custody staff in crisis intervention for inmates, McDonnell said.

The deal also calls for ongoing pest control and allowing mentally ill inmates more time outside their cells.

It also widens the scope of reforms the department agreed to when it resolved a 2012 lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.

That agreement with the ACLU required the department to revise its use of force policy and give further training to deputies to prevent excessive force at two downtown Los Angeles jails. The latest agreement applies those measures to all the county's jails, officials said.

McDonnell declined to estimate how much the Sheriff's Department might spend on the reforms.

In May, a federal grand jury indicted a former Los Angeles County undersheriff and a retired captain on obstruction and conspiracy charges in an investigation into inmate abuse and corruption.

