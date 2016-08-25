LAKE SAN CRISTOBAL, COLORADO Jetpack pilot Eric Scott shot out of the water and navigated his jet pack above a remote Colorado lake before landing safely, all the while strapped to an 800-horsepower rocket.

Scott, also known as "Rocket Man," performed the 21-second-long feat at Lake San Cristobal in southern Colorado on Tuesday.

Although jet packs have existed for decades now, Scott's stunt highlights how the gadget's technology has evolved.

In 2011, Scott used a rocket pack powered by hydrogen peroxide to deliver the game ball at a University of Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Scott labeled his most recent stunt as the "coolest thing" he has ever experienced.

"The best way I can describe it is to imagine the dramatic change in environment - from water, to air, to land, all while strapped to an insanely powerful machine," said Scott. "It was awesome."

