Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Lawmakers will have to carefully examine President Barack Obama's job-creation plan and the final product should include ideas from both parties, the top Republican in Congress said on Monday.

"It is my hope that we will be able to work together to put in place the best ideas of both parties and help put Americans back to work," House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in a prepared statement.

Lawmakers will have to take a close look at Obama's jobs proposal in light of earlier stimulus efforts, Boehner said. Republicans consider Obama's 2009 plan to be a failure.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan)