WASHINGTON Millionaires would face a new 5 percent surtax to help pay for President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs program under a plan unveiled on Wednesday by his fellow Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said he aims to hold the first votes within the next few days on Obama's proposal to stimulate the economy and cut the 9.1 percent jobless rate.

(Reporting Richard Cowan; editing by Doina Chiacu)